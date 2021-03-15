Transformational CPG Acquisition, a blank check company targeting consumer businesses, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $300 million in an initial public offering.



The New York, NY-based company plans to raise $300 million by offering 30 million units at $10. Each unit will consist of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Transformational CPG Acquisition will command a market value of $375 million.



The company is led by CEO and Director Daryl Brewster, who has served as the CEO of Brookside Management since 2008. He is joined by Co-Presidents and Directors Nadim Barakat and Woody Boueiz, who are the Co-Founders and Co- CEOs of Transformational Capital Partners. Transformational CPG Acquisition intends to focus on consumer businesses, including packaged food, beverage, beauty and personal care, consumer durables and vitamins, minerals and supplements, that have the potential to benefit from management's broad set of experiences.



Transformational CPG Acquisition was founded in 2021 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol TCPGU. It filed confidentially on February 9, 2021. J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities and Nomura Securities are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article Consumer-focused SPAC Transformational CPG Acquisition files for a $300 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

