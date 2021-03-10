Sandbridge X2, the second blank check company formed by Sandbridge Capital targeting a consumer business, raised $220 million by offering 22 million units at $10. The company offered 2 million more units than anticipated. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. The PIMCO private fund, a member of the sponsor, intends to purchase $20 million worth of units in the offering.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Ken Suslow, a Founding Managing Partner of private equity firm Sandbridge Capital; COO Joe Lamastra, a Founding Managing Partner at Sandbridge Capital and CEO of T Capital Management; and CFO Richard Henry, a Principal at Sandbridge Capital. The company plans to target the consumer sector and consumer-related businesses, focusing on modern consumer brands, disruptive consumer-based technologies, beauty and personal care, luxury, and health and wellness.



Management's previous SPAC, Sandbridge Acquisition (SBG; +0% from $10 offer price), went public in September 2020 and recently announced a merger agreement with nursery ecosystem Owlet Baby Care.



Sandbridge X2 plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol SBII.U. Citi and Deutsche Bank acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Consumer-focused SPAC Sandbridge X2 prices upsized $220 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.