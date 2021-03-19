Coliseum Acquisition, a blank check company targeting consumer product, service, and media companies, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $150 million in an initial public offering.



The New York, NY-based company plans to raise $150 million by offering 15 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Coliseum Acquisition will command a market value of $188 million.



The company is led by Co-CEOs and Directors Jason Stein and Daniel Haimovic, who jointly co-founded private equity and strategic advisory firm SC Holdings in 2018. Coliseum Acquisition intends to capitalize on the expertise of its management team and advisors, specifically targeting consumer product, service, and media companies at the intersection of sports, entertainment, digital media, and/or technology.



Coliseum Acquisition was founded in 2021 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol MITAU. It filed confidentially on March 4, 2021. Stifel is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Consumer-focused SPAC Coliseum Acquisition files for a $150 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.