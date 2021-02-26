Big Sky Growth Partners, a blank check company targeting digitally native internet retail and direct-to-consumer businesses, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $300 million in an initial public offering.



The Seattle, WA-based company plans to raise $300 million by offering 30 million units at $10. Each unit will consist of one share of common stock and one-fifth of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Big Sky Growth Partners will command a market value of $375 million.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Mark Vadon, who previously co-founded consumer internet retailers

Zulily and Blue Nile. Big Sky Growth Partners plans to leverage the expertise that management has investing in, partnering with, and growing digitally native internet retail and direct-to-consumer companies, and intends to focus on these sectors or technologies that power these sectors.



Big Sky Growth Partners was founded in 2021 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol BSKYU. Goldman Sachs is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Consumer-focused SPAC Big Sky Growth Partners files for a $300 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

