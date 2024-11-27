Consumer finance watchdog moving ahead with rulemaking, Reuters says

The U.S. consumer finance watchdog is moving ahead with rulemaking in the final weeks of Joe Biden’s Democratic administration, in a bid to advance consumer protections before President-elect Trump overhauls the agency, Reuters’ Douglas Gillison and Pete Schroeder report, citing three people familiar with the matter. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau hopes to finalize a ban on including medical debt in credit reports, a proposal championed by Vice President Kamala Harris, and to propose restrictions on data brokers which track and collect personal data, said one of the sources. Last week, the CFPB finalized regulations subjecting payment services from tech giants like Google (GOOGL) and Apple (AAPL) to CFPB supervision. Created following the 2008 mortgage crisis to protect consumers from predatory lending, the CFPB has been repeatedly targeted by Republicans and industry groups who argue it is a politically unaccountable impediment to free enterprise, the authors note.

