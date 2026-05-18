Consumer-Driven Stocks Boost Buybacks, Including Visa's $20B Plan

Several stocks driven by consumer spending just made significant buyback announcements. These companies are looking to add tailwinds to their share prices. By reducing their share counts, each remaining share provides more value to owners, all else equal. Let’s dive into the key buyback news surrounding these consumer names.

Visa’s Buyback Capacity Exceeds $30 Billion After Record Quarter

First up is the world’s biggest name in the payments industry: Visa (NYSE: V). While in the finance sector, consumer spending is arguably the largest driver of Visa’s business. This leads to fee generation as transactions flow through its payment network.

Visa hasn’t had a great start to 2026, with shares down more than 5%. However, the tide started to turn with the company’s last earnings report. Visa smashed estimates on both the top and bottom lines, and net sales growth was particularly impressive at 17.1% year over year (YOY). This marked the company’s highest net sales growth rate since 2022. Overall, Visa shares spiked 8.3% after the report, one of the stock’s largest up moves in recent memory.

To top off its impressive results, Visa added a massive $20 billion to its buyback authorization, bringing total buyback capacity to $33 billion. This is equal to a significant 5.5% of the company’s approximately $600 billion market capitalization. Notably, this comes after Visa recorded its highest buyback spending ever last quarter, coming in at $7.9 billion.

In calendar Q1 2026, Visa shares dropped by more than 13%, their largest quarterly decline since Q1 2020, when the market tanked on COVID shocks. This clearly indicates that Visa saw an opportunity in its share price, boosting buybacks to record levels.

Positive and Negative Indicators Surround Pool

Next up is Pool (NASDAQ: POOL). As its name suggests, the company’s business revolves around swimming pools. It provides pool supplies, like cleaning chemicals, as well as equipment used in pool construction and remodeling.

Pool has certainly had a rough go of it over the recent past. Since the start of 2025, shares are down more than 45%, and the stock has declined more than 20% in 2026. The pool industry has been in a significant rut. Sales dropped by over 10% YOY in 2023, but improved to -0.4% YOY in 2025.

Thus, trends are improving, but not as fast as markets would like. Shares tanked 14% after Pool’s February earnings report. Its guidance for 2026 called for 3% adjusted earnings per share growth, which would mark the company’s first EPS increase in several years. However, the figure still fell well short of expectations.

Notably, Pool has made a significant buyback announcement, upping its buyback capacity to $600 million. This represents a very hefty 9.3% of the firm’s approximately $6.4 billion market capitalization. A further indication of confidence is the $6.28 million worth of insider buying that Pool has seen in 2026. The firm has also appointed a new CEO in John B. Watwood as Pool looks to turn its fortunes around. On the other hand, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) recently sold its position in Pool.

Boyd: Online Gambling Growth and Big-Time Shareholder Returns

Boyd Gaming has put up middling performance recently, up around 10% since the start of 2025. In 2026, the stock is down more than 5%. Boyd operates many casinos in the United States, having locations in Las Vegas, the Midwest, and the South, as well as an online casino arm. Total sales have been rising steadily in the low to mid single-digit range for the past several years. The company’s online revenue growth has been particularly strong, exceeding 40% YOY in 2024 and being near 17% YOY in 2025. However, online sales fell over 4% YOY in the latest quarter.

Notably, Boyd uses buybacks extensively. The company says that over the past four and a half years, it has reduced its share count by 33%. Boyd recently added $500 million in buyback capacity, bringing its total capacity up to $700 million. This represents a very large 11.9% of the company’s approximately $5.9 billion market capitalization.

Boyd also specifically outlined its buyback pace, saying that it plans to continue spending $150 million on buybacks per quarter. This, combined with its indicated dividend yield near 1%, creates a very sizable capital return program. Boyd estimates that these actions will equate to around $9 in per-share value for shareholders in 2026. This is significant, considering that Boyd’s share price is around $80.

Visa Buys Itself, Berkshire Exits in Q1

Visa’s buyback spending last quarter stands out among this group. If Visa proves that the market undervalued it in Q1, the company created meaningful value for shareholders. Visa also now has a sizable war chest to continue buying back stock should investors turn on the company. However, it is interesting to note that, in addition to selling Pool, Berkshire Hathaway completely sold its Visa position in Q1.

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