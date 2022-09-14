Consumer Discretionary & Volatiity: 2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume

In the last trading session, U.S. stocks logged in the worst day since June 2020, thanks to hotter-than-expected inflation data. Among the top ETFs, SPY plunged 4.3% and DIA shed 4%, while QQQ moved 5.5% lower on the day.



Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra interest continues.

RCD : Volume 4.03 Times Average

This consumer discretionary ETF was in the spotlight as around 162,000 shares moved hands compared with an average of 41,000 shares a day. We also saw some price movement as PNQI plunged 4.7% in the last session.



The move was largely the result of a massive decline in the appetite for riskier assets and could have a big impact on consumer discretionary ETFs like the ones we find in this ETF portfolio. RCD has shed 0.7% over the past month and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.



VIXY : Volume 2.73 Times Average



This volatility ETF was under the microscope as nearly 24.2 million shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 8.7 million shares and came as VIXY added 8.7% in the last trading session.



The movement can largely be blamed on Fed’s aggressive rate hike for a longer-than-expected period, resulting in volatility and uncertainty. VIXY has added 0.6% in a month’s time.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.