Consumer Discretionary Sector SPDR: Pivot points

The following are the pivot points for the Consumer Discretionary Sector SPDR (XLY). Pivot High: $217.73, Pivot Low: $214.55. These were calculated using the DeMark method. It is generally believed to be bullish when price breaks out above the pivot high or bearish when price breaks down below the pivot low.

