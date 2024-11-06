Consumer Discretionary ETF (FDIS) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF FDIS is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 29.82% from its 52-week low price of $68.77/share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

FDIS in Focus

The underlying MSCI USA IMI Consumer Discretionary 25/50 Index represents the performance of the consumer discretionary sector in the U.S. equity market. The product charges 9 bps in annual fees (See: All Consumer Discretionary ETFs).

Why the Move?

The consumer discretionary corner of the broad stock market has been an area to watch lately, given the dovish stance of the Fed and interest rate cut in September. Rising market expectation of another interest rate cut in 2024 is acting as a key tailwind for the fund. Low rates reduce the cost of borrowing, making interest rate-sensitive sectors like consumer discretionary appealing investment options.

Several factors, including a resilient economy and a continuous surge in the technology sector, have boosted the sector’s prospects.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, FDIS has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook. However, it might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 26.15 (as per Barchart.com), which gives cues of a further rally.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.