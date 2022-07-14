Consumer Confidence Up Slightly Despite Continuing Inflation Fears

After hitting its lowest point in two years at the end of June, consumer confidence has rebounded slightly. However, it remains to be seen whether that optimism can be sustained in the wake of new government data showing annual inflation has reached a staggering 9.1%.

The most recent Forbes Advisor-Ipsos Consumer Confidence Biweekly Survey found consumer confidence increased 2.5 points from two weeks ago. But inflation continues to be a major worry for Americans, leaving many feeling uncomfortable making any kind of purchase.

The survey, conducted by Ipsos, measures consumer sentiment over time.

“The poll also finds that roughly six in 10 Americans expect the rate of inflation, the cost of their monthly bills, and mortgage interest rates to increase over the next year,” James Diamond of Ipsos states. “This comes against the backdrop of another month of rising inflation, as reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Wednesday.”

Consumer Confidence Rebounds Among Democrats, High-Earners

The Consumer Confidence Index reached 49.4 (out of 100)—an improvement from two weeks ago, but still nearly 11 points lower than where it was prior to the pandemic.

The drop in the overall Consumer Confidence Index two weeks ago was driven in large part by respondents identifying as Democrats. The June Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade and sending the issue of abortion back to states was a likely impetus for that decline, according to Ipsos data.

However, in this week’s survey, confidence among Democrats, those earning more than $100,000 annually, and those earning under $50,000 annually increased. Meanwhile, Republicans, unemployed Americans and those living in rural areas all reported lower overall confidence scores.

Jobs Outlook Up Amid Unemployment Concerns

Survey respondents reported feeling more positive about their current financial situation, personal financial outlook, investment confidence and job security.

Of these, job security saw the largest boost in its score—up 3.6 points to 66.9 out of 100—and bringing it within 3 points of its pre-pandemic level.

However, it wasn’t all good news on the jobs front. One in five respondents say a family member or personal acquaintance has lost a job in the past six months because of the economic climate.

“Despite this month’s jobs report exceeding expectations, the market has cooled compared to previous months,” said Cody Harker, head of data and insights for recruitment marketing company Bayard Advertising, in a statement emailed to Forbes Advisor. “Employers are taking down or posting fewer jobs due to recession fears.”

That may already be evident to many people as 41% of survey respondents told Ipsos they believe the number of unemployed people in the country will go up over the next year.

Inflation Continues to Put Stress on Americans

The most pressing worry for many people is the rising rate of inflation. Nearly two in three Americans surveyed believe inflation is on the rise, and that was before the Consumer Price Index (CPI) release on July 13.

The CPI, which measures inflation, hit a 40-year high of 9.1% in June 2022, compared to June 2021. Factoring into that is a 41.6% jump in energy costs and a 10.4% increase in food costs over the past 12 months.

“It’s a global supply problem,” says Tenpao Lee, an economist and professor emeritus from Niagara University in New York. “These two sectors are closely related to the Russia-Ukraine war.” Sanctions on Russian oil have caused fuel prices to spike while Ukraine has been unable to export its substantial wheat crop as a result of the conflict.

Many Americans expect rising inflation to have an impact on their bottom line. Sixty percent say their monthly bills will likely rise, and 58% believe mortgage interest rates will continue to increase.

All this means consumer spending could begin to decline, as 67% of survey respondents say they are less comfortable making major and household purchases now than they were six months ago.

Lee says there are indications inflation pressures will begin to ease and points to a 20% decrease in the cost of crude oil over the past month.

“From my perspective, everything is moving in the right direction,” he says. Pandemic-related supply chain and inventory issues seem to be diminishing, and recent interest rate increases should lessen the consumer demand that has been driving inflation. Still, he notes the key to reducing energy and food costs may rest on whether a ceasefire can be negotiated between Russia and Ukraine.

Survey methodology: Ipsos, which surveyed 929 respondents online on July 11 and 12, 2022, provided the results exclusively to Forbes Advisor. The survey is conducted bi-weekly to track consumer sentiment over time, using a series of 11 questions to determine whether consumers feel positively or negatively about the current state of the economy and where it looks to be going in the future.

