Consumer Confidence Rises But Most Americans Are Spending Less

Inflation has hammered U.S. consumers since 2021, but relief is finally arriving—most noticeably at the gas pump.

After spending ten weeks below 50, the main confidence index of the latest Forbes Advisor-Ipsos Consumer Confidence poll is up 2.5 points to 52.1.

The uptick in consumer optimism has been helped along by President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, the Inflation Reduction Act and consistently strong job numbers.

But the good news comes with a big caveat: Our latest survey also found that consumers are tightening their budgets.

Nearly 35% of people said they’re spending less than usual, a 6-point jump from this time last month and the highest percentage since November 2021.

Survey Shows Jobs Confidence Is on Shaky Ground

While the Labor Department reported record-low layoffs in July, news headlines paint a bleak picture. Companies like Ford, Peloton and Redfin are all slashing jobs, which might signal a rough road ahead.

Given these mixed signals, it’s not surprising that survey respondents were evenly divided when it came to jobs. Half said they were more confident about job security for themselves and their families than they were six months ago, a 5-point increase from two weeks ago.

23% reported that they, a family member or a personal acquaintance lost their job in the past six months due to economic conditions, down 1 point from two weeks ago.

40% said it’s likely that they, a family member or a personal acquaintance will lose their job in the next six months due to economic conditions, up 3 points from two weeks ago.

“The labor markets are starting to show weakness, and I believe they will continue to deteriorate in the fourth quarter of 2022 as retailers report worse earnings and revenue,” says Shmuel Shayowitz, president at Approved Funding.

Consumers Are Saving More and Paying Off Debt

Purchasing tends to slow down during recessions, especially for expensive items, since consumers turn their attention to saving money.

Some observers argue the U.S. economy is already in recession since economic data showed that GDP declined in the first two quarters of 2022.

Americans may already be pulling back on spending in anticipation of ill financial winds. Everything from Netflix subscriptions to home purchase activity has been weakening.

The Forbes Advisor-Ipsos survey found that consumers are, in fact, curbing their spending. Some 35% of respondents said that they’re spending less money than usual, a jump from 29% last month.

There was a slight uptick in people who report borrowing money or using credit more than usual—18% this month, up slightly from 17% last month. As interest rates rise, so does the cost of carrying a balance on your credit cards.

“Cash is king during an economic downturn. While you may have ample borrowing power available on your credit card, that’s one of the first things to go as banks reduce risk heading into a recession,” says Peter Donisanu, chief financial strategist at Franklin Madison Advisors in Pittsburgh. “That’s why if you don’t have enough cash to cover at least three to six months’ worth of living expenses, now may be the time to top up your emergency fund.”

There’s a slight uptick in people saving more than usual: 12% compared to 10% a month ago. And 13% of respondents report putting more than usual toward their loans and credit card debt. These are two smart money moves during a recession, says David Kass, a clinical professor of finance at the Robert H. Smith School of Business, University of Maryland.

“Consumers under these conditions should consider paying down consumer debt and holding off on large purchases,” he adds.

More Fed Rate Hikes Won’t Help Confidence

The next Federal Reserve meeting is right around the corner and consumers may be concerned about what another rate hike will do to the economy.

Most experts anticipate the Fed to deliver their fifth consecutive rate hike. While peak inflation may be close, the Fed is still wrestling with stubbornly high prices.

Kass expects three more outsize rate increases in September, November and December, amounting to somewhere between 100 and 125 basis points in total. The current fed funds rate is 2.25% to 2.5% and the Fed predicts it will reach 3.1% to 3.6% by year’s end.

“These rate hikes will raise consumer borrowing costs, for example, on home mortgage and automobile loans,” Kass says. “In addition, the fear of losing their jobs as the economy slows down will result in consumers saving more and spending less.”

Survey methodology: Ipsos, which surveyed 924 respondents online on August 22 and 23, provided the results exclusively to Forbes Advisor. The survey is conducted biweekly to track consumer sentiment over time, using a series of 11 questions to determine whether consumers feel positively or negatively about the current state of the economy and where it looks to be going in the future.

