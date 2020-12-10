Consumer Confidence Remains Steady Despite Worsening Covid-19 Pandemic

In a week that saw record-breaking Covid-19 cases and deaths and some cities implementing their strictest lockdowns since the spring, the Forbes Advisor-Ipsos U.S. Consumer Confidence Weekly Tracker found that overall consumer confidence remained steady at 49.8 points, a slight increase from last week. The weekly survey, conducted by Ipsos, measures consumer confidence over time.

Consumer confidence may have been buoyed by the increasingly optimistic news coming out of Washington, D.C., where Republicans and Democrats are the closest they’ve been in months to agreeing on the terms of a much-needed (and overdue) second stimulus package.

However, the steady confidence found by the Ipsos survey may be built on increasingly shaky ground; at the end of 2020, several consumer safety nets are scheduled to end or come close to ending. The eviction moratorium, issued through an executive order by the Trump Administration and CDC in September, is due to end on Dec. 31. Student loan forbearance was extended through the end of January but that only adds a month’s reprieve.

Job growth in November fell below expectations, with only 245,000 nonfarm payroll jobs added to the economy. While it may sound positive that jobs continue to make a comeback, there are 10 million fewer jobs in the U.S. now than there were at the beginning of the pandemic, according to CNBC. And many of these layoffs may be permanent: If the jobs growth rate was to continue at this pace, it would take several years for the economy to get back to the position it was pre-pandemic.

Low-Income Americans’ Anxiety Hasn’t Eased

Overall, Americans’ confidence in the economy increased slightly this week and was consistent across income levels. But Americans earning under $50,000 have had the lowest confidence of all income levels throughout the pandemic, and this week’s slight improvement (a one point jump to 44 points) is still far below peaks seen in months that coincided with the first stimulus payments, generous federal unemployment benefits, and lower rates of Covid-19.

Many Americans in this income bracket are being buffeted by economic winds, including a volatile jobs market that saw a spike in new unemployment claims this week. Many low-income Americans were also employed by the industries hardest hit by the pandemic, including hospitality, tourism, retail and performing arts. Many of these initial layoffs and furloughs have become permanent.

A Pew survey from September found that low-income respondents were most likely out of all respondents to have used savings to pay for essentials, borrowed money from friends and family or gotten food from a food bank.

Low-income Americans may be pinning their hopes on stimulus passing before the end of 2020, but Republicans and Democrats remain divided on proposals that would be very helpful for this cohort, including whether or not to include a stimulus check and how much to budget for added unemployment payments.

Americans Remain Split On Reopening, Despite Worsening Covid Crisis

One index that Ipsos has been tracking throughout the pandemic has remained remarkably stable in recent months: Whether we should reopen the economy, even if the virus isn’t fully contained.

Ipsos found that 50% percent of Americans support reopening the economy even in these worsening conditions. Almost as many oppose this move, and this split has remained constant over the past couple of months.

While the Covid-19 pandemic was initially the worst in major urban areas like New York City, the current third wave has reached its tentacles into nearly every part of the U.S. This has caused ICU bed shortages, triggered restrictions like mask mandates in areas that previously declined to implement them and led to major hospital staff shortages.

However, continued economic suffering, such as restaurants permanently closing at historic rates, may influence how Americans feel about moves they believe might save the economy.

President-elect Joe Biden said he would implement a 100-day mask mandate and implement 100 million vaccine shots when he takes office on Jan. 20, as part of a wider plan to combat Covid-19. But whether this will have a wider economic impact and increase Americans’ confidence in reopening the economy, remains to be seen.

Survey methodology: Ipsos, which surveyed 958 respondents online on Dec. 8 and 9, provided the results exclusively to Forbes Advisor. The survey is conducted weekly to track consumer sentiment over time, using a series of 11 questions to determine whether consumers feel positively or negatively about the current state of the economy and where it looks to be going in the future.

