Consumer Confidence Puts the Greenback in Focus

Earlier in the Day:

It was another particularly quiet start to the week on the economic calendar this morning. There were no major stats for the markets to consider in the early hours.

For the Majors

At the time of writing, the Aussie Dollar was down by 0.01% to $0.7490, while the Kiwi Dollar was up by 0.01% to $0.7163. The Japanese Yen was down by 0.01% to ¥113.720 against the U.S Dollar.

The Day Ahead

For the EUR

It’s a quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. There are no material stats due out to provide the EUR with direction.

The lack of stats will leave the EUR in the hands of market sentiment towards Thursday’s ECB policy decision.

At the time of writing, the EUR was up by 0.03% to $1.1612.

For the Pound

It’s also a quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. There are no material stats due out of the UK to provide the Pound with direction.

At the time of writing, the Pound was down by 0.01% to $1.3766.

Across the Pond

It’s a relatively quiet day ahead. Consumer confidence and housing sector data are due out late in the day.

While housing sector data will draw interest amidst rising mortgage rates and house prices, consumer confidence will be the key stat.

On Monday, the U.S Dollar Spot Index rose by 0.19% to end the day at 93.818.

For the Loonie

It’s a particularly quiet day ahead for the Loonie, with no material stats to provide direction.

The lack of stats will leave the Loonie in the hands of crude oil prices as the markets look ahead to tomorrow’s BoC policy decision.

At the time of writing, the Loonie was flat at C$1.2382 against the U.S Dollar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

