Consumer confidence Index

That brings us to direct indexing, which yields a host of benefits for investors, according to avaloninvest.com. By toting a firm grasp of directing indexing’s concept, what can investors do? Why, make informed decisions about their portfolios and the most of their returns, that’s what.

Meantime, preferences and goals are always nice and with direct indexing, investors can customize their investments based on both of those elements. Not only that, investors can leverage direct indexing to generate exposure to specific companies within an index. That can come in especially handy among investors who believe deeply in specific companies or sectors.

Investors are opting more and more for direct indexing to spark customized portfolios, according to etftrends.com.

Delving a bit deeper, with direct indexing accounts, such as, for example, Vanguard Personalized Indexing, which offers screens and tilts. They allow advisors to customize the portfolios of their clients, not to mention positions advisors – on the behalf of their clients -- to request custom options.

“You can help clients express environmental, social, and governance (ESG) or socially responsible investing (SRI) preferences,” according to Vanguard. “You can tilt their portfolios toward stocks with certain characteristics like momentum or value, known as factors.”

