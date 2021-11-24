Consumer confidence in Brazil falls to 7-month low in November

Recasts with context, details

SAO PAULO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Brazil's consumer confidence index reached a seven-month low in November, breaking off a recovery seen a month earlier as economic uncertainties and high inflation weigh in, Fundacao Getulio Vargas said on Wednesday.

Consumer confidence fell to 74.9 in November from 76.3 in October, when it had risen for the first time in two months. It has now reached its lowest level since April, according to FGV.

Viviane Seda Bittencourt, responsible for the index at FGV, said that although higher vaccination rates have improved the COVID-19 pandemic figures in the country, consumers are still worried.

She mentioned a backdrop of high inflation, rising interest rates and higher debt levels among low-income families. "The situation remains uncomfortable," Bittencourt said.

(Reporting by Luana Maria Benedito; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Louise Heavens and Philippa Fletcher)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.