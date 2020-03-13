Consumer Confidence Hit the Dow. Investors Are Waiting to Hear From Trump.

U.S. consumer confidence indexes were released at 10 a.m. Some came in a little below expectations.

U.S. consumer confidence indexes were released at 10 a.m. Some came in a little below expectations.

The latest figures on U.S. consumer confidence, released at 10 a.m. showed a decline from levels in February. That wasn’t a surprise, but another index focused on consumer expectations came in a little below what economist expected.

The news hit stocks, which are down from their daily highs. Everyone, consumers included, it seems, is feeling more anxious about the coronavirus.

Investors are waiting for word on what the government will do to limit the economic impact, and hoping for a response like the one from Germany, which unveiled measures to aid everyone from individuals to big companies.

President Donald Trump has scheduled a press conference for 3 p.m.

The University of Michigan consumer-sentiment index, commonly known as consumer confidence, came in at 95.9, down from 101 in the prior survey, a touch better than forecasted. The long-running survey is an amalgamation of attitudes about personal finances, business conditions, and prices

The key was the Michigan consumer expectations index, which dropped from 92.1 to 85.3. Economists expected 88.1 for the index, which focuses on how consumers feel about the general economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened up more than 1,300 points, or 6%, before sliding back in early trading. The index hit 21,733 at just after 10 a.m., falling 800 points from the high.

At 11:25 a.m., the Dow was at 21,764.77, up 564.15 points, or 2.7%. The S&P 500 was up 2.6% and the Nasdaq Composite had risen 2.5%.

Write to Al Root at allen.root@dowjones.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.