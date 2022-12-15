Consumer Confidence Falters Heading into the Holidays

Recent economic news has been encouraging, with lower-than-expected inflation in November and the Federal Reserve slowing the pace of interest rate hikes. Still, consumers are troubled by the state of the economy.

The latest Forbes Advisor-Ipsos Consumer Confidence Biweekly Tracker shows a sharp decline in overall consumer confidence. Calculated on a 100-point scale, the index rose above the 50-point mark for the first time in two months at the end of November, but it has now dropped to 48.7.

The survey, conducted by Ipsos, measures consumer sentiment over time.

“As 2022 comes to an end, Americans feel worse about their financial situation, job security, purchasing confidence, and future expectations than they did at the start of the year,” says James Diamond, a senior research manager at Ipsos.

That sentiment is reflected in the number of people who report they are saving less money and are uncomfortable making major or other household purchases.

Uncertainty About Economy May Delay Spending

The reason for the recent drop in consumer confidence is unclear. While previous research has indicated consumer sentiment often increases before an election and then drops afterward, that doesn’t seem to be the case here.

Instead, it may simply reflect the current economic environment in which inflation is high relative to recent years and interest rates continue to rise. Certainly, many households are rethinking their spending.

Purchasing confidence declined slightly from two weeks ago, according to the poll, and two-thirds of respondents said they are less comfortable making major and household purchases now than they were six months ago. Those low levels of confidence rival numbers not seen since early 2021.

Overall, the expectation outlook—which tracks how people view the future of their personal finances—sits at 56.2 on a 100-point scale. That’s down 2.8 from two weeks ago and is seven points below the pandemic average.

Nearly Half of Americans Are Saving Less

The economy is sending mixed signals regarding whether the country will plunge into a recession next year—and if so, how bad that downturn could be.

Though a separate Ipsos survey covering 2023 economic trends found that more than 70% of people worldwide expect inflation, price hikes and interest rate increases in 2023 to exceed what they experienced in 2022, Americans aren’t necessarily shoring up their financial reserves in preparation for the worst-case scenario.

Among those surveyed for the Forbes Advisor-Ipsos poll, 45% said they are saving or investing less money than usual. What’s more, a quarter said they are spending more than usual and 28% are withdrawing money more than usual.

Those trends aren’t surprising given this year’s inflation rate, but they are worrisome. Without adequate cash reserves, some families may find it difficult to make ends meet should the economy stall in 2023 and their income be affected.

Read more: Here’s How The Pandemic Shattered The Emergency Savings Rule Of Thumb

Fortunately, the rate of inflation seems to be slowing and that may relieve some economic pressure on families, allowing them to divert more money to their savings. The Bureau of Labor Statistics calculated year-over-year inflation at 7.1% in November, which is the lowest percentage this year, the government agency said.

Other organizations put the inflation rate even lower. The real-time inflation index from Truflation, an independent inflation data aggregator, puts the year-over-year rate at just under 6% as of December 14. “Moreover, our figure is down from 6.5% as of December 1 and 7.4% at the end of October,” said Truflation’s Oliver Rust, head of product, in a statement.

The core inflation rate sits at 6% year over year. Core inflation strips out food and energy categories, which tend to be more volatile. By subtracting these categories, core inflation provides a more stable view of the inflation rate.

Jobs: Consumers Confident, but Trouble May Be Ahead

Of all the metrics tracked by the Forbes Advisor-Ipsos poll, job security confidence is the highest at 64 points out of 100.

Only a quarter of respondents said that they, a family member or a personal acquaintance lost a job in the past six months, but it is a mixed bag of expectations for the future. While 45% said it’s likely someone they know will lose a job in the next six months, 46% said they are more confident about job security than they were six months ago.

Those who are wary about employment prospects in the future may be onto something. An analysis by recruiting technology firm Employ found new monthly job listings are decreasing across organizations of all sizes and the number of applicants per job is increasing.

More than half of HR professionals (51%) are worried layoffs are coming to their organization, and nearly a quarter of businesses have reduced hiring or planned to do so in 2022, according to Employ data provided to Forbes Advisor. Jobs in software and tech, financial services and the manufacturing sector have seen the greatest decrease in recent months.

Heading into the new year, the job market may depend on how the economy reacts to attempts to slow inflation. The Federal Reserve recently increased interest rates by 0.5%. That’s lower than earlier repeated increases of 75 basis points, but some worry that if increases continue at this pace, it could have unintended consequences.

“If the Fed keeps hiking into a fast-paced inflationary decline, it could trigger a steeper downturn than the central bank—or the U.S. economy—is ready for,” said Rust.

Survey methodology: Ipsos, which surveyed 941 adults on Dec. 12 and 13, 2022, provided the results exclusively to Forbes Advisor. The survey is conducted biweekly to track consumer sentiment over time, using a series of 11 questions to determine whether consumers feel positively or negatively about the current state of the economy and where it looks to be going in the future.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.