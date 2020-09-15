Sandbridge Acquisition, a blank check company formed by Sandbridge Capital targeting a consumer business, raised $200 million by offering 20 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Ken Suslow, the Founding Managing Partner of private equity firm Sandbridge Capital, and CFO Richard Henry, a Principal at Sandbridge Capital. The company plans to target a consumer business that can benefit from accelerating digitization and omni-channel transformation.



Sandbridge Acquisition plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol SBG.U. Citi and UBS Investment Bank acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Consumer business SPAC Sandbridge Acquisition prices $200 million IPO at $10 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



