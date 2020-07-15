D8 Holdings, a blank check company targeting a global consumer brand, raised $300 million by offering 30 million units at $10. The company offered 5 million more units than anticipated. Each unit consists of one share and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At pricing, the company commands a market cap of $363 million.



The company is led by CEO David Chu, the founder of Nautica, and President Donald Tang, a former D.E. Shaw executive.



D8 Holdings plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol DEH.U. UBS Investment Bank acted as a lead manager on the deal.

The article Consumer brands SPAC D8 Holdings prices upsized $300 million IPO at $10 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.