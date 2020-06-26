D8 Holdings, a blank check company targeting a global consumer brand, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $250 million in an initial public offering.



The Hong Kong-based company plans to raise $250 million by offering 25 million units at a price of $10. Each unit consists of one share and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, D8 Holdings would command a market value of $313 million.



The company is led by CEO David Chu, the founder of Nautica, and President Donald Tang, a former D.E. Shaw executive.



The Hong Kong-based company was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol DEH.U. D8 Holdings filed confidentially on May 22, 2020. UBS Investment Bank is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Consumer brand-focused SPAC D8 Holdings files for a $250 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

