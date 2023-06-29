News & Insights

WOW

Consumer and property stocks drag Australian shares lower

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

June 29, 2023 — 09:01 pm EDT

Written by Rishav Chatterjee for Reuters ->

June 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Friday, dragged down by real estate and consumer stocks, after stronger-than-expected May retail sales growth strengthened the case for another rate hike.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.2% to 7,178.0 by 0030 GMT in lacklustre trading. The benchmark ended flat on Thursday.

Australian retail spending rebounded last month as consumers were tempted by online sales events and promotional discounting, a sign of resilience in consumption.

Consumer stocks .AXSJ fell 0.6%, with Woolworths WOW.AX and Coles COL.AX dropping 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively.

Heavyweight financials .AXFJ slipped 0.2%, with National Australia Bank NAB.AX down 0.3%.

Healthcare .AXHJ and technology stocks .AXIJ fell 0.3% each.

Miners .AXMM were the top gainers on the benchmark, rising 0.1% after iron ore prices jumped to a 15-week high on Thursday. IRONORE/

Mining behemoths BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX gained 0.4% and 0.2%, respectively.

Energy stocks .AXEJ inched higher 0.1% on firmer crude oil prices. Woodside Energy WDS.AX gained 0.2%, while Santos STO.AX fell 0.1%.

Among individual stocks, Vulcan Energy Resources VUL.AX climbed 0.5% after the company promoted its deputy CEO as the top boss.

Bubs Australia BUB.AX dropped as much as 8.3% after the dairy firm cut its full-year revenue forecast for China operations on disappointing sales.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 was flat at 11,803.1.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WOW
MGR
BHP
RIO
WDS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.