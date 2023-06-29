Consumer and property stocks drag Australian shares lower

June 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Friday, dragged down by real estate and consumer stocks, after stronger-than-expected May retail sales growth strengthened the case for another rate hike.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.2% to 7,178.0 by 0030 GMT in lacklustre trading. The benchmark ended flat on Thursday.

Australian retail spending rebounded last month as consumers were tempted by online sales events and promotional discounting, a sign of resilience in consumption.

Consumer stocks .AXSJ fell 0.6%, with Woolworths WOW.AX and Coles COL.AX dropping 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively.

Heavyweight financials .AXFJ slipped 0.2%, with National Australia Bank NAB.AX down 0.3%.

Healthcare .AXHJ and technology stocks .AXIJ fell 0.3% each.

Miners .AXMM were the top gainers on the benchmark, rising 0.1% after iron ore prices jumped to a 15-week high on Thursday. IRONORE/

Mining behemoths BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX gained 0.4% and 0.2%, respectively.

Energy stocks .AXEJ inched higher 0.1% on firmer crude oil prices. Woodside Energy WDS.AX gained 0.2%, while Santos STO.AX fell 0.1%.

Among individual stocks, Vulcan Energy Resources VUL.AX climbed 0.5% after the company promoted its deputy CEO as the top boss.

Bubs Australia BUB.AX dropped as much as 8.3% after the dairy firm cut its full-year revenue forecast for China operations on disappointing sales.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 was flat at 11,803.1.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.