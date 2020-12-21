Bright Lights Acquisition, a blank check company targeting the consumer products and media, entertainment, and sports sectors, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $200 million in an initial public offering.



The Los Angeles, CA-based company plans to raise $200 million by offering 20 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Bright Lights Acquisition would command a market value of $250 million.



The company is led by CEO and Director Michael Mahan, the Vice Chairman and former CEO of Dick Clark Productions, and the former President of the TV Guide Network. He is joined by Co-Chairmen Allen Shapiro and John Howard. Shapiro is known for founding talent management firm Mosaic Media Group, and most recently co-founded Celebrands, which specializes in investing in, developing and managing early stage celebrity consumer brands. Howard co-founded Celebrands with Shapiro and is also a Co-Managing Partner of Irving Place Capital.



Bright Lights Acquisition plans to target the consumer products and media, entertainment, and sports sectors, specifically focusing on businesses with enterprise values between $500 million and $1.5 billion.



Bright Lights Acquisition was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol BLTSU. The company filed confidentially on October 14, 2020. Jefferies and Moelis & Company are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article Consumer and entertainment SPAC Bright Lights Acquisition files for a $200 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

