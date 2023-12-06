News & Insights

Consulting giant McKinsey cuts new partners class by about 35% - WSJ

December 06, 2023 — 04:35 pm EST

Written by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat for Reuters ->

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Consulting giant McKinsey has cut its new partner class by about a third, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

McKinsey recently told employees about 250 people would become partners early next year, down from about 380 previously, the report said citing people familiar with the matter.

Companies across industries including consulting have been facing the headwinds amid ongoing economic uncertainties that has prompted firms to cut jobs and freeze starting salaries.

McKinsey did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

