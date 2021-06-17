Consultancy firm ThoughtWorks' parent company confidentially files for U.S. IPO

June 17 (Reuters) - Software consultancy company ThoughtWorks Inc said on Thursday its parent company Turing Holding Corp had confidentially submitted paperwork for an initial public offering in the United States.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.