Consultancy firm ThoughtWorks' parent co confidentially files for U.S. IPO

June 17 (Reuters) - Software consultancy company ThoughtWorks Inc said on Thursday its parent Turing Holding Corp had confidentially submitted paperwork for an initial public offering in the United States.

ThoughtWorks, which helps firms digitize their operations, was valued at $4.6 billion after a $720 million funding round in January from investors including Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC and Germany-based technology company Siemens AG SIEGn.DE.

Fidelity Management and Research and Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment Co are also backers of ThoughtWorks, which counts Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N as one of its clients.

Companies file for IPOs confidentially to withhold financial information from competitors for a longer period.

Turing's plans for an IPO come as companies make a beeline for public listings to take advantage of sky-high valuations in the stock market and the Federal Reserve's loose monetary policy amid the pandemic.

In less than six months, IPOs in the U.S. have already totalled $171 billion, eclipsing the 2020 full-year record of $168 billion, data from Dealogic shows.

