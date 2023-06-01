Construtora Tenda (TEND3) Price Target Increased by 5.51% to 9.54

The average one-year price target for Construtora Tenda (TEND3) has been revised to 9.54 / share. This is an increase of 5.51% from the prior estimate of 9.04 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.04 to a high of 22.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.02% from the latest reported closing price of 8.15 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Construtora Tenda. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEND3 is 0.00%, a decrease of 28.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.10% to 1,123K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 455K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 314K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 273K shares, representing an increase of 12.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEND3 by 20.78% over the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 102K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Institutional Class holds 51K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - Emerging Markets Social Core Equity Portfolio Shares holds 36K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.