Construtora Tenda (TEND3) Price Target Increased by 13.41% to 11.68

The average one-year price target for Construtora Tenda (TEND3) has been revised to 11.68 / share. This is an increase of 13.41% from the prior estimate of 10.30 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.54 to a high of 23.10 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.87% from the latest reported closing price of 13.41 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Construtora Tenda. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEND3 is 0.00%, an increase of 38.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.00% to 1,123K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 455K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 314K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 102K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Institutional Class holds 51K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - Emerging Markets Social Core Equity Portfolio Shares holds 36K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.