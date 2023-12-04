Construction Workers, Janitors and 7 More Jobs That Will See Wages Soar in the Next Decade

There are bound to be significant changes in how we work over the next decade, with AI replacing or supplementing certain roles. But there will continue to be jobs that only a human can do, and the salaries for these jobs are expected to rise accordingly.

A new study by TollFreeForwarding.com used historical data as well as projections for industry and job growth over the next 10 years to determine the jobs that are expected to see salary increases over the next decade. Here’s a look at the nine jobs that are predicted to see wage increases in the next 10 years.

Telecoms Workers

2023 salary: $42.47 per hour

$42.47 per hour Projected change from 2023 to 2033 (adjusted for inflation): +$0.49 per hour

Electricians

2023 salary: $32.82 per hour

$32.82 per hour Projected change from 2023 to 2033 (adjusted for inflation): +$1.01 per hour

Bartenders

2023 salary: $17.40 per hour

$17.40 per hour Projected change from 2023 to 2033 (adjusted for inflation): +$1.11 per hour

Janitors

2023 salary: $18.64 per hour

$18.64 per hour Projected change from 2023 to 2033 (adjusted for inflation): +$1.81 per hour

Cashiers

2023 salary: $17.93 per hour

$17.93 per hour Projected change from 2023 to 2033 (adjusted for inflation): +$3.38 per hour

Journalists/Reporters

2023 salary: $42.27 per hour

$42.27 per hour Projected change from 2023 to 2033 (adjusted for inflation): +$4.37 per hour

Construction Workers

2023 salary: $38.53 per hour

$38.53 per hour Projected change from 2023 to 2033 (adjusted for inflation): +$4.63 per hour

Artists, Writers and Performers

2023 salary: $59.13 per hour

$59.13 per hour Projected change from 2023 to 2033 (adjusted for inflation): +$7.99 per hour

Registered Nurses

2023 salary: $58.31 per hour

$58.31 per hour Projected change from 2023 to 2033 (adjusted for inflation): +$12.82 per hour

All data is sourced from TollFreeForwarding.com and is accurate as of Oct. 24, 2023.

