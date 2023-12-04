News & Insights

Construction Workers, Janitors and 7 More Jobs That Will See Wages Soar in the Next Decade

There are bound to be significant changes in how we work over the next decade, with AI replacing or supplementing certain roles. But there will continue to be jobs that only a human can do, and the salaries for these jobs are expected to rise accordingly.

A new study by TollFreeForwarding.com used historical data as well as projections for industry and job growth over the next 10 years to determine the jobs that are expected to see salary increases over the next decade. Here’s a look at the nine jobs that are predicted to see wage increases in the next 10 years.

telecommunications line installer

Telecoms Workers

  • 2023 salary: $42.47 per hour
  • Projected change from 2023 to 2033 (adjusted for inflation): +$0.49 per hour

10 Best Jobs You Can Get Without a College Degree, Electrician

Electricians

  • 2023 salary: $32.82 per hour
  • Projected change from 2023 to 2033 (adjusted for inflation): +$1.01 per hour

Young bartender at bar counter preparing a cocktail.

Bartenders

  • 2023 salary: $17.40 per hour
  • Projected change from 2023 to 2033 (adjusted for inflation): +$1.11 per hour
maid working with janitorial mop bucket car.

Janitors

  • 2023 salary: $18.64 per hour
  • Projected change from 2023 to 2033 (adjusted for inflation): +$1.81 per hour
Female Latina employee in supermarket stock photo

Cashiers

  • 2023 salary: $17.93 per hour
  • Projected change from 2023 to 2033 (adjusted for inflation): +$3.38 per hour

professional news reporter live broadcasting on urban.

Journalists/Reporters

  • 2023 salary: $42.27 per hour
  • Projected change from 2023 to 2033 (adjusted for inflation): +$4.37 per hour
construction worker building a house

Construction Workers

  • 2023 salary: $38.53 per hour
  • Projected change from 2023 to 2033 (adjusted for inflation): +$4.63 per hour
Young woman artist painting landscape in the open air on the beach - Image.

Artists, Writers and Performers

  • 2023 salary: $59.13 per hour
  • Projected change from 2023 to 2033 (adjusted for inflation): +$7.99 per hour

Beautiful kind female nurse taking care of little boy hospitalized in bed.

Registered Nurses

  • 2023 salary: $58.31 per hour
  • Projected change from 2023 to 2033 (adjusted for inflation): +$12.82 per hour

All data is sourced from TollFreeForwarding.com and is accurate as of Oct. 24, 2023.

