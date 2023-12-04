There are bound to be significant changes in how we work over the next decade, with AI replacing or supplementing certain roles. But there will continue to be jobs that only a human can do, and the salaries for these jobs are expected to rise accordingly.
A new study by TollFreeForwarding.com used historical data as well as projections for industry and job growth over the next 10 years to determine the jobs that are expected to see salary increases over the next decade. Here’s a look at the nine jobs that are predicted to see wage increases in the next 10 years.
Telecoms Workers
- 2023 salary: $42.47 per hour
- Projected change from 2023 to 2033 (adjusted for inflation): +$0.49 per hour
Electricians
- 2023 salary: $32.82 per hour
- Projected change from 2023 to 2033 (adjusted for inflation): +$1.01 per hour
Bartenders
- 2023 salary: $17.40 per hour
- Projected change from 2023 to 2033 (adjusted for inflation): +$1.11 per hour
Janitors
- 2023 salary: $18.64 per hour
- Projected change from 2023 to 2033 (adjusted for inflation): +$1.81 per hour
Cashiers
- 2023 salary: $17.93 per hour
- Projected change from 2023 to 2033 (adjusted for inflation): +$3.38 per hour
Journalists/Reporters
- 2023 salary: $42.27 per hour
- Projected change from 2023 to 2033 (adjusted for inflation): +$4.37 per hour
Construction Workers
- 2023 salary: $38.53 per hour
- Projected change from 2023 to 2033 (adjusted for inflation): +$4.63 per hour
Artists, Writers and Performers
- 2023 salary: $59.13 per hour
- Projected change from 2023 to 2033 (adjusted for inflation): +$7.99 per hour
Registered Nurses
- 2023 salary: $58.31 per hour
- Projected change from 2023 to 2033 (adjusted for inflation): +$12.82 per hour
All data is sourced from TollFreeForwarding.com and is accurate as of Oct. 24, 2023.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Construction Workers, Janitors and 7 More Jobs That Will See Wages Soar in the Next Decade
