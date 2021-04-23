Construction Stock Q1 Earnings Due on Apr 26: PCH, LII, OTIS, SSD

The Zacks Construction sector started the earnings season on a positive note backed by robust housing market dynamics and infrastructural projects (comprising communications, transmission and power) despite coronavirus-led market disruptions.



Prospering housing market fundamentals in the United States buoyed by the Fed’s dovish stance, low borrowing costs and lack of available supply are expected to have benefited the companies’ top lines. Indeed, severe cold weather, rise in lumber prices and a lack of supply took a toll on sales pace, pushed average home prices higher on a nationwide basis and resulted in weak U.S. housing data for February. Nonetheless, builders have been witnessing higher demand amid the COVID 19 pandemic, with Americans seeking more space for offices and classrooms.



Meanwhile, a number of project awards across multiple business segments — including communications, transmission and power — along with infrastructural projects in domestic as well as international markets also contributed significantly to the companies’ performance. Again, increasing defense spending in major economies like the United States, rising public investments in water infrastructure and utility plants as well as encouraging prospects in the healthcare market are expected to have acted as tailwinds.



However, inclement weather conditions in February and higher raw material costs (especially lumber) are likely to have affected the company’s margins. Additionally, higher land and labor costs along with the shortage of home supplies may have been risks. Record low inventory level has been deterring prospective buyers, especially first-timers.

Overall Prediction

Per the latest Earnings Outlook, construction sector earnings are expected to grow 39.5% year over year for the first quarter, indicating an increase from 31.5% growth in fourth-quarter 2020. Revenues are projected to increase 8.3% year over year, suggesting a decline from 11.7% growth in the fourth quarter.

Notable Recent Releases

Some notable construction companies like Fastenal Company FAST, NVR, Inc. NVR and D.R. Horton, Inc. DHI recently released quarterly numbers.



Fastenal’s first-quarter 2021 earnings met the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. NVR reported better-than-expected results for first-quarter 2021. Earnings not only beat estimates for the third straight quarter but also improved significantly year over year.



D.R. Horton reported better-than-expected results for first-quarter 2021, wherein earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The quarterly results benefited from industry-leading market share, broad geographic footprint and diverse product offerings across multiple brands.

Construction Stocks to Watch

Let’s take a quick glance at how the following construction stocks are poised ahead of their first-quarter earnings releases on Apr 26.



Our proven model shows that companies with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) and a positive Earnings ESP have higher chances of beating earnings estimates. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



PotlatchDeltic Corporation PCH is slated to report quarterly results after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.8% and 14.5%, respectively. Markedly, its earnings surpassed expectations in three of the last four quarters, with the average surprise being 142%, as shown in the chart below:

Potlatch Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Potlatch Corporation price-eps-surprise | Potlatch Corporation Quote

The chances of PotlatchDeltic delivering an earnings beat for the first quarter are high, as it has an Earnings ESP of +1.56% and a Zacks Rank #1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PotlatchDeltic’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.71 per share, implying 677.3% growth on a year-over-year basis. The consensus estimate for revenues is $335.8 million, indicating a 60.7% year-over-year increase.



Lennox International Inc. LII is slated to report quarterly results before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s revenues and earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.1% and 9.9%, respectively. In fact, Lennox’s earnings topped the consensus mark in three of the last four quarters and missed once, with the average negative surprise being 3.5%, as shown in the chart below:

Lennox International, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Lennox International, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Lennox International, Inc. Quote

Similar to PotlatchDeltic, the chances of Lennox delivering an earnings beat for the first quarter are high, as it has an Earnings ESP of +1.50% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lennox’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.29 per share, implying 130.4% growth on a year-over-year basis. The consensus estimate for revenues is $788.6 million, indicating a 9% year-over-year increase.



Otis Worldwide Corporation OTIS is slated to report quarterly results before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.9% and 3%, respectively. Markedly, its earnings surpassed expectations in all the last four quarters, with the average being 22.7%, as shown in the chart below:

Otis Worldwide Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Otis Worldwide Corporation price-eps-surprise | Otis Worldwide Corporation Quote

Its chances of delivering an earnings beat are low this time around as it has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Otis’ first-quarter earnings is pegged at 62 cents per share, implying 3.3% growth on a year-over-year basis. The consensus estimate for revenues is $3.13 billion, indicating a 5.7% year-over-year increase.



Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. SSD is slated to report quarterly results after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.6% and 5.3%, respectively. Markedly, its earnings surpassed expectations in all the last four quarters, with the average being 41%, as shown in the chart below:

Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. Quote

Its chances of delivering an earnings beat are also low this time around as it has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Simpson’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at 92 cents per share, implying 10.8% growth on a year-over-year basis. The consensus estimate for revenues is $327.2 million, indicating a 15.4% year-over-year increase.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?



Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.



Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Fastenal Company (FAST): Free Stock Analysis Report



Lennox International, Inc. (LII): Free Stock Analysis Report



NVR, Inc. (NVR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Potlatch Corporation (PCH): Free Stock Analysis Report



D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (SSD): Free Stock Analysis Report



Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.