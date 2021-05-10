Construction software firm Procore targets over $8 bln valuation in U.S. IPO

May 10 (Reuters) - Procore Technologies is targeting a valuation of over $8 billion in its initial public offering in the United States, the construction software startup said in a filing on Monday.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.