CONSTRUCTION PRTNR Earnings Results: $ROAD Reports Quarterly Earnings

CONSTRUCTION PRTNR ($ROAD) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported earnings of $0.25 per share, beating estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. The company also reported revenue of $561,580,000, beating estimates of $527,871,420 by $33,708,580.
CONSTRUCTION PRTNR Insider Trading Activity
CONSTRUCTION PRTNR insiders have traded $ROAD stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROAD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHARLES E OWENS has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 147,390 shares for an estimated $14,820,613.
- MARK R MATTESON has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 120,000 shares for an estimated $7,571,659.
- ROBERT P. FLOWERS (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $2,532,030.
- CAPITAL II MANAGEMENT CORP. SUNTX sold 12,731 shares for an estimated $1,270,299
- TODD KEITH ANDREWS (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $744,814.
- JOHN L HARPER (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $566,476.
CONSTRUCTION PRTNR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 124 institutional investors add shares of CONSTRUCTION PRTNR stock to their portfolio, and 132 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GENEVA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 726,429 shares (-22.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $64,259,909
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC added 408,610 shares (+197.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,145,640
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 375,422 shares (+104.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $26,204,455
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC added 318,710 shares (+86.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $22,245,958
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 262,551 shares (+46.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $18,326,059
- FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC added 236,897 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $16,535,410
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 218,883 shares (-27.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $15,278,033
