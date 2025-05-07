CONSTRUCTION PRTNR Earnings Preview: Recent $ROAD Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CONSTRUCTION PRTNR ($ROAD) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $570,795,233 and earnings of -$0.09 per share.

CONSTRUCTION PRTNR Insider Trading Activity

CONSTRUCTION PRTNR insiders have traded $ROAD stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROAD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES E OWENS has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 147,390 shares for an estimated $14,820,613 .

. ROBERT P. FLOWERS (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 28,333 shares for an estimated $2,778,105 .

. CAPITAL II MANAGEMENT CORP. SUNTX sold 12,731 shares for an estimated $1,270,299

JOHN L HARPER (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $1,009,456 .

. TODD KEITH ANDREWS (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $744,814 .

. FRED JULIUS III SMITH (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 9,333 shares for an estimated $689,055 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. NED N. IV FLEMING has made 2 purchases buying 9,333 shares for an estimated $689,055 and 0 sales.

CONSTRUCTION PRTNR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 147 institutional investors add shares of CONSTRUCTION PRTNR stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

