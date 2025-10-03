Is Construction Partners (ROAD) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Construction Partners (ROAD) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

Construction Partners is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 92 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Construction Partners is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROAD's full-year earnings has moved 10.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, ROAD has gained about 43.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 8.1% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Construction Partners is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Tutor Perini (TPC). The stock is up 156.4% year-to-date.

In Tutor Perini's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 116.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Construction Partners belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 33 individual stocks and currently sits at #153 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 2.5% so far this year, meaning that ROAD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Tutor Perini belongs to the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry. This 9-stock industry is currently ranked #4. The industry has moved +45.3% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track Construction Partners and Tutor Perini. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

