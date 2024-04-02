Construction Partners (ROAD) Stock Moves -0.67%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Construction Partners (ROAD) ending at $56.10, denoting a -0.67% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.72% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.95%.

Heading into today, shares of the road and highway construction company had gained 14.1% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's gain of 3.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.16% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Construction Partners in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Construction Partners to post earnings of -$0.04 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 63.64%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $367.92 million, up 13.26% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.35 per share and revenue of $1.81 billion. These totals would mark changes of +43.62% and +15.88%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Construction Partners. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, Construction Partners boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Construction Partners is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 41.99. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.01.

Meanwhile, ROAD's PEG ratio is currently 1.46. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.89.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 9, positioning it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

