Construction Partners (ROAD) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top, Up Y/Y

Construction Partners, Inc. ROAD reported impressive fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased on a year-over-year basis.



The company’s result was driven by increased public infrastructure demand thanks to the IIJA and state funding programs, accompanied by a sustained strong commercial market throughout its six southeastern states. Also, a stabilized cost environment on the back of a normalizing operating environment added to the growth trend. The company expects the stable cost environment to continue in fiscal 2024 as well.



Furthermore, Construction Partners remains focused on implementing the strategic initiatives outlined in its ROAD-Map 2027 throughout is geographical footprint along with building shareholder value.



Following the results, shares of this vertically integrated civil infrastructure company declined 1.3% during the trading hours but gained 1.7% in the after-hours trading session on Nov 29.

Inside the Headlines

In the fiscal fourth quarter of 2023, Construction Partners reported earnings of 59 cents per share, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 52 cents per share by 13.5%. The metric also grew by a whopping 136% year over year.



Quarterly revenues of $475 million surpassed the consensus mark of $464.3 million by 2.3% and grew 20.8% year over year.

Construction Partners, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Construction Partners, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Construction Partners, Inc. Quote

Adjusted EBITDA surged 76% from the prior-year quarter’s figure to $69.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin rose 460 basis points (bps) from the prior-year quarter to 14.6%. The project backlog at the end of fiscal 2023 amounted to $1.6 billion, up 13.5% from the year-ago period.

Operating Highlights

During the quarter, the company’s operating income of $44.8 million was up from the prior-year quarter’s level of $20.4 million.



Operating margin expanded 420 bps to 9.4% from the prior-year quarter’s reported value of 5.2%.

Fiscal 2023 at a Glance

Total revenues of $1.56 billion grew 20.1% year over year. The upside was attributable to acquisitions completed during or subsequent to fiscal 2022, contract work and sales of HMA and aggregates to third parties along with strong demand in both public and private work.



Earnings per share were 94 cents, a hike of 129.3% from fiscal 2022. Adjusted EBITDA grew 56.6% to $174.1 billion and adjusted EBITDA margin increased 260 bps to 11.1% year over year.

Financials

As of Sep 30, 2023, ROAD had cash and cash equivalents of $48.2 million compared with $35.5 million at fiscal 2022 end. Net cash provided by operating activities was $157.2 million in fiscal 2023 compared with $16.5 million in the year-ago period.

Fiscal 2024 Guidance

For fiscal 2024, Construction Partners expects revenues to be in the range of $1.75 billion and $1.83 billion.



For the fiscal year, the company anticipates adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $197 million-$219 million and the adjusted EBITDA margin to be between 11.3% and 12.0%.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Construction Partners currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Here are some other top-ranked stocks that investors may consider from the Construction sector.



Acuity Brands, Inc. AYI currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



AYI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12%, on average. The stock has declined 6% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AYI’s fiscal 2024 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates a decline of 3% and 4.7%, respectively, from a year ago.



M-tron Industries, Inc. MPTI currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. MPTI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 35.6%, on average. It has surged 233.6% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MPTI’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates growth of 30.6% and 156.7%, respectively, from the previous year.



EMCOR Group, Inc. EME presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25%, on average. Shares of EME have increased 37.2% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EME’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates an improvement of 12% and 52.8%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services likeSurprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Construction Partners, Inc. (ROAD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.