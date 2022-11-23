Construction Partners (ROAD) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates

Construction Partners, Inc. ROAD reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Sep 30) results, with earnings and revenues surpassing their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and rising year over year, given robust project demand.



Shares of this vertically integrated civil infrastructure company plunged 16.1% during the trading session on Nov 22, 2022.



In connection with the earnings release, the company’s president and chief executive officer, Fred J. (Jule) Smith, III, stated, “We are pleased with our fiscal year-end and fourth quarter results, both of which represented significant revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth year-over-year.” He added, “In addition, we are pleased with the mix of growth for the year, which consisted of approximately 24 percent organic revenue and approximately 19 percent from recent acquisitions.”

Earnings & Revenue Discussion

For the reported quarter, adjusted earnings of 25 cents per share topped the consensus estimate of 23 cents. Also, the reported figure was up 66.7% from the year-ago period.



Construction Partners’ revenues totaled $393.1 million, topped the consensus mark of $363 million and grew 40.9% year over year. The growth was led by solid funding programs at the state and federal levels, as well as a continued vibrant commercial market throughout the geographic footprint it served.



Project backlog at fiscal 2022-end amounted to $1.41 billion, up from $966 million a year ago.

Margins Profile

For the quarter under review, gross margin increased 20 basis points (bps) to 12.6% from the year-ago level. Operating income increased to $20.4 million from $11.4 million a year ago. General and administrative expenses were $31 million in the quarter, reflecting an increase from $24.1 million a year ago.



Adjusted EBITDA was $39.4 million, reflecting an increase of 45.3% year over year.

Fiscal 2022 Highlights

Total revenues of $1.3 billion grew 43% year over year. Earnings came in at 41 cents per share in fiscal 2022, marking an increase from 39 cents in fiscal 2021. Adjusted EBITDA grew 22.7% to $111.2 million.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

At fiscal 2022 end, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $35.5 million, down from $57.3 million at the end of fiscal 2021. Long-term debt increased to $363.1 million at fiscal 2022 end from $206.2 million as of Sep 30, 2021.



Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $16.5 million in fiscal 2022 compared with $48.5 million in the year-ago period.

Zacks Rank

