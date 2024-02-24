Construction Partners (ROAD) Price Target Increased by 9.76% to 53.04

The average one-year price target for Construction Partners (NasdaqGS:ROAD) has been revised to 53.04 / share. This is an increase of 9.76% from the prior estimate of 48.32 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 45.45 to a high of 59.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.55% from the latest reported closing price of 46.71 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 436 funds or institutions reporting positions in Construction Partners. This is an increase of 60 owner(s) or 15.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROAD is 0.28%, an increase of 5.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.67% to 54,250K shares. The put/call ratio of ROAD is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 4,540K shares representing 8.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,548K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROAD by 3.79% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,731K shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,852K shares, representing a decrease of 3.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROAD by 70.13% over the last quarter.

Geneva Capital Management holds 3,141K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,147K shares, representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROAD by 36.22% over the last quarter.

CCASX - Conestoga Small Cap Fund Investors Class holds 2,645K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,617K shares, representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROAD by 6.58% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,374K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,226K shares, representing a decrease of 62.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROAD by 94.08% over the last quarter.

Construction Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Construction Partners, Inc. is a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company operating across five southeastern states, with 48 hot-mix asphalt plants, nine aggregate facilities and one liquid asphalt terminal. Publicly funded projects make up the majority of its business and include local and state roadways, interstate highways, airport runways and bridges. The majority of the Company's public projects are maintenance-related. Private sector projects include paving and sitework for office and industrial parks, shopping centers, local businesses and residential developments.

