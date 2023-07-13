Construction Partners (ROAD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Construction Partners (ROAD) closed the most recent trading day at $28.82, moving +1.98% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.85%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.61%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the road and highway construction company had lost 13.82% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's gain of 8.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.18% in that time.

Construction Partners will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.34, up 47.83% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $433.81 million, up 14.08% from the year-ago period.

ROAD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.70 per share and revenue of $1.56 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +70.73% and +19.63%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Construction Partners. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Construction Partners currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Construction Partners's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 40.66. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.48.

We can also see that ROAD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.1. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. ROAD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.84 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ROAD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

