Construction Partners reports Q4 EPS 56c, consensus 57c

Reports Q4 revenue $538.16M, consensus $538.05M. CEO Fred Smith, III said, “We are pleased to report significant growth in FY24, led by the strong operational performance of our family of companies throughout the Sunbelt. We are proud of the contributions from our more than 5,000 employees that helped deliver a record fiscal year and generated revenue growth of 17%, net income growth of 41%, and Adjusted EBITDA growth of 28% compared to FY23, including Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 12.1% for fiscal 2024. In addition, we completed eight acquisitions in FY24 that expanded our geographic footprint into new growth markets and enhanced CPI’s relative market share across our Sunbelt states.”

