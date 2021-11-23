Markets
ROAD

Construction Partners Q4 Profit Drops, Below Estimates ; FY22 Revenue Seen In Line

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Construction Partners, Inc. (ROAD), a civil infrastructure company specializing in the construction and maintenance of roadways, on Tuesday announced results for the fiscal fourth quarter that showed a lower profit despite the surge in revenues. Earnings and revenue missed the Street view.

Net income for the period was $7.9 million or $0.15 per share as compared to $17.6 million or $0.34 per share in the prior period. Six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting the company to report earnings of $0.40 per share. Analysts typically exclude one-time items.

Revenue for the quarter was $279.0 million versus $ 224.6 million in the year-ago quarter, recording a growth of 24 percent. Six analysts polled were expecting the company to report revenues of $312.37 million.

Operating income declined to $11.4 million, from $24.1 million in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal.

For fiscal 2022, the company expects revenue in the range of $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion, net income in the range of $34.7 million to $41.8 million and Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $122.0 million to $132.0 million.

Six analysts polled are expecting the company to report revenues of $1.14 billion in the next fiscal.

Shares of Construction Partners are currently trading in pre-market at $36.31, down $2.81 or 7.18 percent from previous close.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ROAD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular