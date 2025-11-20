Construction Partners Q4 EPS Misses Estimates, But Revenues Top By A Whisker; Backs FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Construction Partners, Inc. (ROAD) reported Thursday that net income for the fourth quarter surged to $56.57 million or $1.02 per share from $29.31 million or $0.56 per share in the prior-year quarter.

On average, five analysts polled expected the company to report earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenues for the quarter increased to $899.85 million from $538.16 million in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected $899.65 million for the quarter.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now expects net income in a range of $150 million to $155 million and adjusted net income in a range of $158.1 million to $164.2 million on revenue between $3.4 billion and $3.5 billion. The Street is looking for earnings of $2.15 per share on revenues of $2.81 billion for the year.

