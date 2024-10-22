Construction Partners price target raised to $92 from $68 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Construction Partners (ROAD) to $92 from $68 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said they like its acquisition of Lone Star Paving, the largest in company history, and its entrance into the large and growing Texas markets. They remain on the sdsidelines but like the deal and still see a favorable growth outlook ahead.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.