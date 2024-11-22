News & Insights

Stocks

Construction Partners price target raised to $100 from $92 at Baird

November 22, 2024 — 06:40 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann raised the firm’s price target on Construction Partners (ROAD) to $100 from $92 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm updated its model with explicit F4Q24 numbers and earlier-than-expected Lone Star close, but no material change to F2025 estimates or outlook.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ROAD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ROAD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.