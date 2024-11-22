Construction Partners price target raised to $100 from $92 at Baird

Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann raised the firm’s price target on Construction Partners (ROAD) to $100 from $92 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm updated its model with explicit F4Q24 numbers and earlier-than-expected Lone Star close, but no material change to F2025 estimates or outlook.
