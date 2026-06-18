Construction Partners' Premium Valuation: Opportunity or Risk?

Construction Partners, Inc. ROAD has established itself as a fast-growing infrastructure contractor, supported by strong public road construction and maintenance demand, resilient DOT spending, and favorable federal and state infrastructure investment. That said, valuation remains the central debate. ROAD stock currently trades at a premium of a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/E) ratio of 34.37X, well above the Zacks Building Products - Miscellaneous industry's average of 18.91X. The key question is whether Construction Partners’ strong execution, expanding geographic footprint and favorable infrastructure spending backdrop can justify paying above the industry average.

ROAD Stock’s Valuation (P/E F12M)



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Construction Partners continues to benefit from strong infrastructure spending trends, a growing backlog and an active acquisition strategy that is expanding its presence across high-growth Sunbelt markets. The company has consistently outperformed both the broader Construction sector and the S&P 500, with shares gaining 10.8% year to date. Investors must therefore weigh ROAD's favorable long-term growth prospects against its elevated valuation when assessing the stock's upside potential.

ROAD’s YTD Price Performance



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Robust Infrastructure Spending and Record Backlog Support Growth

Construction Partners’ results are supported by a strong demand backdrop, particularly in public infrastructure work across Sunbelt markets. The company reported a record backlog of $3.14 billion and noted that 80-85% of the next 12 months’ contract revenues are already covered by the backlog, providing solid near-term revenue visibility. Management also highlighted continued federal and state infrastructure investment, recurring state DOT maintenance work and expected 10-15% growth in state and local DOT awards this year.



Another positive factor is ROAD’s strong execution and growth profile. In second-quarter fiscal 2026, revenues rose 35% year over year, adjusted EBITDA increased 35% and organic growth was 11%. The company also raised its fiscal 2026 outlook, with revenues now expected in the range of $3.59-$3.65 billion and adjusted EBITDA projected between $552 million and $564 million. Favorable weather supported the quarter, while operational efficiency, productivity and safety also contributed to the company’s performance.

ROAD's Acquisitions and Expansion Drive Long-Term Growth

ROAD’s acquisition strategy remains a key growth driver. The acquisition of Four Star Paving strengthened its Tennessee platform and expanded its presence in the fast-growing Nashville market. Management noted that this was the company’s fourth acquisition in fiscal 2026 and its 17th since fiscal 2024, underscoring the continued momentum of its disciplined M&A strategy. These acquisitions not only expand ROAD’s geographic footprint but also enhance scale, deepen local customer relationships and strengthen its ability to capture both public and private infrastructure opportunities. The fragmented nature of the industry, along with ongoing generational ownership transitions, should continue to provide a healthy pipeline of attractive acquisition targets.

ROAD Benefits From Reindustrialization and Data Center Growth

The company is also benefiting from commercial demand tied to reindustrialization, data centers, warehouses and manufacturing projects. Management cited projects in Texas, Tennessee and Alabama, including data center and warehouse work, and noted that the commercial backlog is increasingly weighted toward manufacturing facilities, corporate centers and warehouses. This trend could remain a multi-year tailwind as business investment continues across ROAD’s Sunbelt footprint.



Vertical integration and cost pass-through mechanisms provide additional support. ROAD sources more than 50% of its liquid asphalt internally and has liquid asphalt indexing on more than 80% of revenues, along with diesel hedging and contract pass-through protection. These factors helped limit the impact of energy volatility during the quarter and support margin stability.

Positive Estimate Revisions Support Outlook for ROAD Stock

Analyst sentiment toward Construction Partners has remained constructive, supported by the company's strong execution and improving growth outlook. Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 earnings has increased to $2.95 per share from $2.89, while the fiscal 2027 estimate has risen to $3.72 from $3.66.



The outlook is further supported by robust growth expectations. Analysts expect revenues to increase 27.1% year over year in fiscal 2026, followed by another 8.9% growth in fiscal 2027. Earnings are projected to rise 34.1% in fiscal 2026 and another 25.9% in fiscal 2027.

ROAD Stock’s Estimate Revision



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Infrastructure Rivals Are Also Chasing Growth

Construction Partners competes in a favorable infrastructure market alongside companies such as Sterling Infrastructure STRL, AECOM ACM and Quanta Services PWR.



Sterling remains one of the strongest growth stories in infrastructure services, supported by robust demand for data centers, semiconductor facilities and large mission-critical projects. The company delivered sharp revenue and earnings growth in its first quarter of 2026, while backlog expanded significantly. Sterling’s E-Infrastructure segment remains a key growth engine, benefiting from strong data center demand, large-scale site development work and expanding electrical capabilities.



AECOM continues to benefit from strong demand across transportation, water, facilities, environmental services and program management. The company reported a record first-quarter backlog and highlighted strong U.S. infrastructure demand, supported by federal funding, private-sector data center activity and international project wins. AECOM is also investing in AI, technology and advisory services to improve project delivery and expand its higher-margin opportunities.



Quanta is another major infrastructure competitor, with strong exposure to utility modernization, power generation, grid reliability and large-load demand tied to data centers. The company ended 2025 with record revenues, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS, free cash flow and backlog. Quanta is also expanding through acquisitions and vertical supply-chain investments, positioning itself to benefit from multi-year demand for electric infrastructure and power-related construction.

Final Verdict on ROAD Stock

Construction Partners offers a compelling long-term growth story, supported by robust infrastructure spending, a record backlog, strong Sunbelt exposure, continued acquisition opportunities and expanding commercial demand tied to data centers, warehouses and reindustrialization. The company’s vertical integration and cost pass-through mechanisms also provide margin support, while positive estimate revisions signal improving earnings visibility.



However, investors must balance these positives against Construction Partners’ premium valuation, acquisition integration risks, elevated leverage, weather sensitivity and exposure to public infrastructure funding cycles. While the company continues to execute well, the stock already reflects high expectations for sustained growth, margin expansion and backlog conversion. Given the strong momentum and Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), long-term investors can consider buying ROAD stock, though near-term pullbacks may provide more attractive entry opportunities.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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