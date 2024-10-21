Construction Partners Preliminary FY24 Net Income Up More Than 40% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Construction Partners, Inc. (ROAD) said its revenue in fiscal 2024 is expected to be in the range of $1.821 billion to $1.825 billion, compared to $1.563 billion in fiscal 2023. Net income is expected to be in the range of $68 million to $70 million, compared to $49 million in fiscal 2023. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $219 million to $222 million, compared to $172.6 million in fiscal 2023.

Fred Smith, III, CEO, said, "We are pleased with our family of companies' strong operational performance across our 75 Sunbelt markets, as our more than 5,000 employees overcame these numerous weather challenges to complete a record fiscal year that generated revenue growth of nearly 17 percent, net income growth of more than 40 percent, and increased adjusted EBITDA of approximately 27 percent compared to fiscal 2023, including a return to expected adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 12 percent."

For fiscal 2025, the company expects: revenue in the range of $2.420 billion to $2.520 billion; and net income in the range of $90 million to $106 million.

