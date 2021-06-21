Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Construction Partners:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$54m ÷ (US$616m - US$126m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Therefore, Construction Partners has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Construction industry average of 9.8%.

In the above chart we have measured Construction Partners' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Construction Partners' ROCE Trend?

Unfortunately, the trend isn't great with ROCE falling from 18% four years ago, while capital employed has grown 126%. Usually this isn't ideal, but given Construction Partners conducted a capital raising before their most recent earnings announcement, that would've likely contributed, at least partially, to the increased capital employed figure. The funds raised likely haven't been put to work yet so it's worth watching what happens in the future with Construction Partners' earnings and if they change as a result from the capital raise. It's also worth noting the company's latest EBIT figure is within 10% of the previous year, so it's fair to assign the ROCE drop largely to the capital raise.

On a related note, Construction Partners has decreased its current liabilities to 21% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

The Bottom Line On Construction Partners' ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Construction Partners' reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Yet to long term shareholders the stock has gifted them an incredible 115% return in the last three years, so the market appears to be rosy about its future. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

Construction Partners could be trading at an attractive price in other respects, so you might find our free intrinsic value estimation on our platform quite valuable.

