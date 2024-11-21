Construction Partners Initiates Annual Outlook; Expects Net Profit, Revenue To Improve

(RTTNews) - Construction Partners, Inc. (ROAD), a civil infrastructure company, on Thursday initiated guidance for the full-year 2025, which is higher than the previous year result.

Fred J. (Jule) Smith, III, CEO of Construction Partners, said: "In fiscal 2025, we continue to project growth and enhanced profitability, supported by eleven months of Lone Star's contribution in our fiscal year. The addition of Lone Star positions CPI to accelerate our ROAD-Map 2027 strategy and to deliver long-term value to our investors and other stakeholders."

For the 12-month period to September 30, 2025, the firm expects net profit of $97 million to $113 million, with revenue of $2.48 billion to $2.58 billion.

On average, 5-analysts polled by Thomson Reuters forecast the firm to generate revenue of $2.49 billion, for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the previous year, the company registered a net income of $68.935 million, on revenue of $1.823 billion.

