News & Insights

Markets
ROAD

Construction Partners Initiates Annual Outlook; Expects Net Profit, Revenue To Improve

November 21, 2024 — 08:16 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Construction Partners, Inc. (ROAD), a civil infrastructure company, on Thursday initiated guidance for the full-year 2025, which is higher than the previous year result.

Fred J. (Jule) Smith, III, CEO of Construction Partners, said: "In fiscal 2025, we continue to project growth and enhanced profitability, supported by eleven months of Lone Star's contribution in our fiscal year. The addition of Lone Star positions CPI to accelerate our ROAD-Map 2027 strategy and to deliver long-term value to our investors and other stakeholders."

For the 12-month period to September 30, 2025, the firm expects net profit of $97 million to $113 million, with revenue of $2.48 billion to $2.58 billion.

On average, 5-analysts polled by Thomson Reuters forecast the firm to generate revenue of $2.49 billion, for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the previous year, the company registered a net income of $68.935 million, on revenue of $1.823 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ROAD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.