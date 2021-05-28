Construction Partners, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ROAD) Stock Is Going Strong: Have Financials A Role To Play?

Most readers would already be aware that Construction Partners' (NASDAQ:ROAD) stock increased significantly by 12% over the past three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. Specifically, we decided to study Construction Partners' ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Construction Partners is:

9.3% = US$36m ÷ US$389m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.09 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Construction Partners' Earnings Growth And 9.3% ROE

On the face of it, Construction Partners' ROE is not much to talk about. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 9.6%. On the other hand, Construction Partners reported a moderate 6.7% net income growth over the past five years. Taking into consideration that the ROE is not particularly high, we reckon that there could also be other factors at play which could be influencing the company's growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Construction Partners' reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 9.1% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

NasdaqGS:ROAD Past Earnings Growth May 28th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is ROAD worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether ROAD is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Construction Partners Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Construction Partners has some positive attributes. That is, a decent growth in earnings backed by a high rate of reinvestment. However, we do feel that that earnings growth could have been higher if the business were to improve on the low ROE rate. Especially given how the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

