Construction Partners Inc. Announces Advance In Q4 Bottom Line, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $30.913 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $13.115 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.9% to $475.026 million from $393.053 million last year.

Construction Partners Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $30.913 Mln. vs. $13.115 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.59 vs. $0.25 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.52 -Revenue (Q4): $475.026 Mln vs. $393.053 Mln last year.

