Construction Partners Inc - (ROAD) Price Target Increased by 10.68% to 43.61

The average one-year price target for Construction Partners Inc - (NASDAQ:ROAD) has been revised to 43.60 / share. This is an increase of 10.68% from the prior estimate of 39.40 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 35.35 to a high of 48.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.41% from the latest reported closing price of 38.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 356 funds or institutions reporting positions in Construction Partners Inc -. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 8.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROAD is 0.24%, an increase of 3.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.47% to 50,240K shares. The put/call ratio of ROAD is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 4,548K shares representing 8.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,091K shares, representing a decrease of 11.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROAD by 12.62% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 4,017K shares representing 7.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,265K shares, representing a decrease of 6.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROAD by 4.47% over the last quarter.

Geneva Capital Management holds 3,133K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,137K shares, representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROAD by 88.11% over the last quarter.

CCASX - Conestoga Small Cap Fund Investors Class holds 2,942K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,036K shares, representing a decrease of 3.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROAD by 6.52% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,169K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,191K shares, representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROAD by 1,071.22% over the last quarter.

Construction Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Construction Partners, Inc. is a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company operating across five southeastern states, with 48 hot-mix asphalt plants, nine aggregate facilities and one liquid asphalt terminal. Publicly funded projects make up the majority of its business and include local and state roadways, interstate highways, airport runways and bridges. The majority of the Company's public projects are maintenance-related. Private sector projects include paving and sitework for office and industrial parks, shopping centers, local businesses and residential developments.

